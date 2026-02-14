Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.42.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GILD opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

