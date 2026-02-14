CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $83.00

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of KO opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,608,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

