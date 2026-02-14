Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $356.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.27.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3%

MAR stock opened at $353.89 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.27 and a 200-day moving average of $288.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This represents a 24.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,579,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

