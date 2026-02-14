iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of URTH stock opened at $189.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.73. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $132.93 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

