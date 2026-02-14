Citigroup Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $40.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KVYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Klaviyo Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE KVYO opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -154.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $4,057,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $3,568,818.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,824.64. This trade represents a 46.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,800,598 shares of company stock valued at $50,974,712 over the last 90 days. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barton Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 316.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 105.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 867,666 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 58.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 229,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 136,320 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Featured Stories

