Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,402.51. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,800. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,152,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,147,000 after buying an additional 5,392,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.