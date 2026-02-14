Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $398.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $355.00 to $398.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore lifted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.27.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $353.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,160.14. The trade was a 24.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $196,579,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,825,000 after buying an additional 330,952 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

