Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,616 Shares of NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 125.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NetEase by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NetEase by 159.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $120.61 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.22%.

NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

