Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on Masco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:MAS opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $194,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,673 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,001,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

More Masco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations by $0.03, which sparked analyst upgrades and helped push the shares to a 52-week high after the print. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat expectations by $0.03, which sparked analyst upgrades and helped push the shares to a 52-week high after the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a share buyback program, a clear shareholder-return action that typically supports the stock by reducing float and signaling confidence from management. Read More.

Company announced a share buyback program, a clear shareholder-return action that typically supports the stock by reducing float and signaling confidence from management. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand trends have improved Masco’s presence in the Russell 1000 (index/ETF flows), which can attract passive inflows and support the share price. Read More.

Demand trends have improved Masco’s presence in the Russell 1000 (index/ETF flows), which can attract passive inflows and support the share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a cautiously constructive outlook: coverage is concentrated around “hold” ratings (majority) with some buys; the consensus price target is mixed, limiting clear near-term upside. Read More.

Analysts maintain a cautiously constructive outlook: coverage is concentrated around “hold” ratings (majority) with some buys; the consensus price target is mixed, limiting clear near-term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and model updates show steady but cautious estimates — analysts are constructive on cash returns and long-term margins but are watching execution. Read More.

Analyst notes and model updates show steady but cautious estimates — analysts are constructive on cash returns and long-term margins but are watching execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Masco adjusted CEO Jonathon Nudi’s equity compensation to full-value restricted awards, a governance/compensation change that management says aligns incentives but may slightly alter dilution/timing dynamics. Read More.

Masco adjusted CEO Jonathon Nudi’s equity compensation to full-value restricted awards, a governance/compensation change that management says aligns incentives but may slightly alter dilution/timing dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus and management highlighted persistent margin pressures; investors worried the topline softness and cost headwinds could weigh on near-term profit growth despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Revenue missed consensus and management highlighted persistent margin pressures; investors worried the topline softness and cost headwinds could weigh on near-term profit growth despite the EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite the EPS beat, full-year guidance and incremental execution risks left some analysts cautious, contributing to the prevailing “hold” stance and limiting momentum. Read More.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.