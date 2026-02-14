Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

