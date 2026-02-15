AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) vs. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Financial Survey

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CureVac and AstraZeneca”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $70.74 million 14.78 $175.50 million $0.72 6.47 AstraZeneca $58.74 billion 5.42 $7.04 billion $5.81 35.36

Profitability

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than CureVac. CureVac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CureVac and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac 199.92% -23.03% -19.09% AstraZeneca 16.17% 32.89% 13.00%

Volatility & Risk

CureVac has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CureVac and AstraZeneca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 4 1 0 2.00 AstraZeneca 1 0 9 0 2.80

CureVac presently has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.64%. AstraZeneca has a consensus target price of $95.75, indicating a potential downside of 53.40%. Given CureVac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CureVac is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of CureVac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of CureVac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats CureVac on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza. The company develops CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CVGBM for treating cancer. CureVac N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; BenevolentAI for drug discovery for systemic lupus erythematosus; and Absci Corporation for AI-driven drug discovery against an oncology target. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

