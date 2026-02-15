SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 180 price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 360 to GBX 350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 190 to GBX 170 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

LON SSPG opened at GBX 188 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 134.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 212.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.10.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SSP Group news, insider Geert Verellen purchased 41,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, with a total value of £74,220.86. Also, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 149,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 per share, with a total value of £251,443.92. Insiders have acquired 227,675 shares of company stock worth $38,884,478 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first “street eats” concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

