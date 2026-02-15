IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price objective on the stock.
IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a
robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,
the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the
needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s
investors through its IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands.
Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000
financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.
