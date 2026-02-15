IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.

Get IG Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGG

IG Group Price Performance

About IG Group

IGG stock opened at GBX 1,367.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,310.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,179.62. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 860 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,388.

(Get Free Report)

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s

investors through its IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands.

Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000

financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.