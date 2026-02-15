Contrasting Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Foods and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A BAB 16.25% 16.81% 11.65%

Dividends

Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BAB pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 BAB 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Foods and BAB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Foods $1.45 billion N/A $159.36 million N/A N/A BAB $3.44 million 2.10 $520,000.00 $0.07 14.21

Premier Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BAB.

Risk & Volatility

Premier Foods has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Foods beats BAB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands. The company also provides dumplings under the Atora brand name; plain flour under the Be-Ro brand; dried milk under the Marvel brand name; plain and self-raising flour under the McDougalls brand; and plant based food under the Plantastic brand name. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

