Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.
Corvus’s lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.
