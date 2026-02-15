Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,788,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,904 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 771,454 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,165,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after buying an additional 221,352 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Corvus’s lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.

