Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Financial Analysis

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Motus GI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $17.63 million 1.97 $6.95 million $0.05 6.10 Motus GI $319,000.00 0.00 -$12.87 million ($14.69) 0.00

Profitability

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Titan Medical and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47% Motus GI N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

