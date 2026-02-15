Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.25.

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

NYSE:MATX opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Matson has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $169.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Matson by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

