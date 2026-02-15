Head-To-Head Contrast: American Axle & Manufacturing (DCH) versus Its Peers

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Axle & Manufacturing to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing’s competitors have a beta of 1.85, indicating that their average stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.12 billion $33.80 million 21.97 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors $1.48 billion $259,444.44 -6.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 0.72% 7.92% 0.97% American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors -561.41% -11.56% -7.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 1 0 0 1.50 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors 176 672 515 3 2.25

As a group, “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies have a potential downside of 11.53%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing competitors beat American Axle & Manufacturing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

