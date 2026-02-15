Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.7059.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Netskope in a research note on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netskope from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Netskope from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netskope in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Netskope news, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $63,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 77,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,306,342.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,061.56. This represents a 65.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netskope by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 164,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Netskope by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 430,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 136,573 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Netskope in the 4th quarter worth $60,882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the 4th quarter worth about $5,734,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Netskope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NTSK opened at $11.89 on Friday. Netskope has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -118.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

