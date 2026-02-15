Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 478.63.

BTRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Barratt Redrow from GBX 450 to GBX 425 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 506 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 447 to GBX 414 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 19th.

Barratt Redrow Stock Performance

Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 386.65 on Friday. Barratt Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 287.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 486.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 379.44.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 375 per share, for a total transaction of £10,923.75. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

