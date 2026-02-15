Head-To-Head Review: JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) versus New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JIADE has a beta of -5.09, indicating that its share price is 609% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and JIADE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.40% 11.19% 5.81% JIADE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 2 4 2 3.00 JIADE 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and JIADE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $65.84, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than JIADE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and JIADE”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.90 billion 1.90 $371.72 million $2.36 24.97 JIADE $2.57 million 34.65 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats JIADE on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993, and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

