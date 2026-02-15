Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $93.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 129,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, PCM Encore LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

