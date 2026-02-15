Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forrester Research has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FORR
Forrester Research Trading Down 9.7%
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Forrester Research had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 30.07%.Forrester Research has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 279.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forrester Research News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Forrester Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted momentum from new AI products (Forrester AI Access) and cited improvements in cash flow, client retention and client count — positives for long‑term growth opportunities. Forrester Reports 2025 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company and coverage noted AI innovations as a growth driver on the earnings call, which could support longer‑term revenue mix shift toward higher‑value research and AI services. Q4 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings‑call transcripts and summaries are now available for investors who want the management commentary and Q&A (useful for diligence but not new news). Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate thought leadership and market content (e.g., Forbes post) were published but are not material to near‑term financials. How Customers Drive Your AEO Strategy Forward
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feeds show zero/NaN entries and are not meaningful — no confirmed rise in tradable short interest from the published items. Market Data
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS $0.17 vs. consensus ~$0.21 and revenue of ~$101.1M vs. ~$103.3M; the miss and a negative net margin figure weighed on the stock. Q4 Earnings Summary (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was lowered sharply: EPS $0.72–0.82 (consensus ~1.12) and revenue guidance $345M–$360M (consensus ~$394.7M) — the guidance downgrade is the primary driver of the selloff. Guidance and Strategic Shift (MSN)
- Negative Sentiment: Company announced restructuring tied to its strategic shift to AI research; coverage notes the market reaction (shares fell after the report), introducing near‑term costs and execution risk. Shares Sink After Earnings Miss & Restructuring (Seeking Alpha)
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester’s core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.
Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forrester Research
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.