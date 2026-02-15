Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forrester Research has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Forrester Research Trading Down 9.7%

FORR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Forrester Research had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 30.07%.Forrester Research has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 279.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester’s core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

