Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $51.03.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Johnson Outdoors had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,593.74. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 127.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 157.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $207,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

