Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hurco Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hurco Companies Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ HURC opened at $17.85 on Friday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hurco Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools and control systems for the global manufacturing industry. The company’s product portfolio includes CNC vertical machining centers, turning centers, and custom-engineered special machines under the Hurco and Beta CNC brands. In addition to hardware, Hurco develops proprietary control software that enables machinists to program complex parts quickly and efficiently, reducing setup time and improving productivity.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hurco serves a wide range of industrial markets, including aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, and consumer products.

