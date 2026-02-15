Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $132.65 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,332.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,261.35. This represents a 3.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,496.40. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

