Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

HCC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley Securities boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HCC opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 4.35%.Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,000. This trade represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,496.73. The trade was a 25.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record sales and production and the ahead-of-schedule start of the Blue Creek longwall, which management says is already reshaping production profile and lowering unit costs — a clear positive for future margins and capacity. Business Wire: Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results

Management highlighted record sales and production and the ahead-of-schedule start of the Blue Creek longwall, which management says is already reshaping production profile and lowering unit costs — a clear positive for future margins and capacity. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target to $120 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and implying substantial upside from current levels. TickerReport / Benzinga note

B. Riley raised its price target to $120 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue jumped ~29% YoY to ~$384M, gross profit more than doubled and operating cash flow improved, showing operational strength and better cash generation despite higher capex. Quiver Quantitative: Q4 results summary

Q4 revenue jumped ~29% YoY to ~$384M, gross profit more than doubled and operating cash flow improved, showing operational strength and better cash generation despite higher capex. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper detail on production ramp timing and forward guidance; investors should watch commentary on Blue Creek ramp and 2026 cost outlook. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Highlights / Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper detail on production ramp timing and forward guidance; investors should watch commentary on Blue Creek ramp and 2026 cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.44 missed consensus ($0.62), which can pressure short-term sentiment despite the strong top-line — investors may view the miss as a reminder of margin/cost sensitivity. MarketBeat: Q4 earnings note

Reported EPS of $0.44 missed consensus ($0.62), which can pressure short-term sentiment despite the strong top-line — investors may view the miss as a reminder of margin/cost sensitivity. Negative Sentiment: Cash declined ~39% YoY and total liabilities rose ~28%, and there has been notable insider selling — these balance-sheet trends and insider activity add caution even as revenue and net income improved. Quiver Quantitative: Balance sheet & insider activity

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

