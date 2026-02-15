Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Five9 Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Five9 has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $49.90.

Five9 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Andy Dignan sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $152,343.36. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 208,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,643.64. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 13,219 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $269,006.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 224,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,874.15. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,037,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,250,000 after purchasing an additional 759,237 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 4,550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,110,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,596,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,107,000 after buying an additional 787,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,320,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after buying an additional 217,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

