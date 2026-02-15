Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Flex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on Flex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Flex has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $1,310,689.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,057.69. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,538. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,406 shares of company stock worth $4,262,489. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $8,420,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Flex by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 676,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Flex by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

