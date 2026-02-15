Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $110.76 on Friday. Crown has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,236 shares in the company, valued at $50,634,780. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Articles

