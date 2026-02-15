Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 4.3%

CWK opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 135.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 180,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 897,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 208,129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 926,664 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 68.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 206,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

