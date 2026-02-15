Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LINC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $28.00 price objective on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 5.9%

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

LINC opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $913.93 million, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $307,547.88. Following the sale, the director owned 24,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,574.14. This trade represents a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.