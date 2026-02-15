Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $82.00 target price on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor
In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 98,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,815,200.50. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,508. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Lattice Semiconductor News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat Q1 outlook — Lattice reported stronger revenue and EPS, raised its near‑term revenue/growth commentary and gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance (0.340–0.380), which helped re‑rate the stock. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish writeups — Zacks upgraded LSCC to a #1 (Strong Buy) and published bullish pieces arguing earnings estimates are moving higher and that LSCC is a momentum buy, signaling rising analyst optimism. Lattice (LSCC) Upgraded to Strong Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks note on earnings revisions — Analysts have been raising estimates, which tends to support further upside as consensus earnings expectations improve. Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Lattice (LSCC)
- Positive Sentiment: AI and data‑center exposure cited as growth driver — Multiple writeups (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, Globe & Mail) highlight rising AI demand and data‑center traction as reasons revenue outlook strengthened and investors are repricing the stock for higher growth. Lattice Semiconductor Leans Into AI Demand As Revenue Outlook Strengthens
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and momentum — Coverage notes an intraday gap up after analyst upgrades and articles explaining why LSCC is a momentum pick; that buying interest has pushed the shares toward new highs. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume observed — Elevated options activity suggests heightened trader interest and hedging/speculation but is ambiguous for direction. Lattice Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest item appears data‑erroneous — A report shows a large increase but with zero reported shares/NaN values; don’t treat this as a reliable signal until corrected. (No link — internal data entry)
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term performance note — Retrospectives on decade returns highlight LSCC’s strong multi‑year performance, useful context for investors but not a near‑term catalyst. If you invested $1000 in Lattice Semiconductor a decade ago
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.
The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.
