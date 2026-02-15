Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $82.00 target price on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,883.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 98,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,815,200.50. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,508. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Lattice Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.