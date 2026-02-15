NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sanjay Munshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $54,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,296.42. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,656.66. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

