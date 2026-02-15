FY2026 EPS Estimates for Rezolve AI Lowered by HC Wainwright

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Rezolve AI in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RZLV. iA Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Rezolve AI Stock Up 1.3%

RZLV opened at $2.27 on Friday. Rezolve AI has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 13,595.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,054,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rezolve AI by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 833,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its stake in Rezolve AI by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 728,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 523,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.