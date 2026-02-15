Scotiabank Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $15.80 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 316.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,024,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,394,000 after buying an additional 45,820,861 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 120.4% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 23,908,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 44,440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,364,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,388,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,308,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

