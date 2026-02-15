What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Shell FY2026 Earnings?

Get Shell alerts:

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Shell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Shell’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.64). Shell had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business had revenue of $64.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $78.78 on Friday. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Shell by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.