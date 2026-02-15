Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore initiated coverage on Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. Schneider Electric has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $65.19.

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company’s portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

