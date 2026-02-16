Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,387 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Barclays raised its price target to $200 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable upside endorsement that could attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Hyatt beat Q4 EPS estimates ($1.33 vs. $0.29) and reported Luxury/Upper Upscale RevPAR strength, signaling pricing power in higher-margin segments. Q4 Results

Management announced AI initiatives including a ChatGPT app to boost search/OTA distribution and guest experience — potential long-term cost savings and booking lift. Positive Sentiment: Hyatt declared a quarterly dividend (payable March 12), modest yield but a sign of shareholder returns and cash-flow confidence. Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo nudged its target up to $171 but kept “equal weight” — a modest, less-convincing upgrade compared with Barclays. Neutral Sentiment: New openings and brand expansion (Alila Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Andaz Heber Valley) support growth in higher-margin resort and lifestyle categories. Alila Mayakoba Opening

Operational/tech wins (e.g., Shiji hitting 400th Hyatt install) and renovation projects point to ongoing investment in distribution and guest experience. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated a push toward a 90% asset-light model and plans for more hotel sales — that strategy typically improves ROIC and appeals to investors. Asset-Light Strategy

Despite the EPS beat, revenue came in roughly in line/slightly below estimates and company commentary flagged FY26 RevPAR that disappointed some investors — likely the main driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Market articles emphasize mixed takeaways from the call (beat on EPS but questions on near-term leisure/business mix and full-year cadence), increasing short-term uncertainty. Mixed Market Takeaways

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Shares of H opened at $165.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -295.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.14%.

In other news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,195.08. The trade was a 78.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,836. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

