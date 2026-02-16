Assetmark Inc. Sells 106,802 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,480,000 after buying an additional 326,583 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,062,000 after acquiring an additional 305,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,808,000 after acquiring an additional 225,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $803.17 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

In other news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,636 shares of company stock worth $2,862,920. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

