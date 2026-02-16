Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $133,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock valued at $129,899,103 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $83.30 to $108.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.