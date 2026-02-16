Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Securities dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sequans Communications

Insider Activity at Sequans Communications

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $62,976.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 140,011,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,856,832. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 223,032 shares of company stock worth $1,194,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in cellular IoT and broadband connectivity solutions. The company designs and delivers a range of LTE and 5G chips, modules and connectivity platforms that enable low-power wide-area (LPWA) networking as well as high-speed broadband services. Sequans’s products are targeted at Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including smart metering, industrial automation, smart cities and consumer electronics, as well as more data-intensive use cases such as fixed wireless access and private networks.

The company’s portfolio includes single-mode LTE chipsets for narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M, multi-mode platforms that combine LTE and 5G New Radio (NR) support, and modules that integrate RF front-ends, power management and embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.