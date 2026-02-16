Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,740 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $182,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,425,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,478,253,000 after purchasing an additional 209,315 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $447.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.53 and its 200 day moving average is $465.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

