Cibc World Market Inc. Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.2% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

MKC opened at $71.57 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.53%.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $335,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,775.64. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,529.68. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

