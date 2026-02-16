Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock worth $88,294,733. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand — Reports note that AI-driven capital expenditures (hyperscaler data-center construction and mining electrification) are boosting demand for large construction and mining equipment, a structural tailwind for Caterpillar’s sales and backlog. Caterpillar Rides AI Data Center Boom With Priced In Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target lift — Bank of America raised its price target (and an upgrade triggered a new 1‑year high mention), adding buy-side momentum and validating higher valuations for CAT. Bank of America Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $825.00
- Positive Sentiment: Upgraded earnings estimates — Zacks refreshed its model, raising Q1 and multi‑year EPS forecasts for CAT (FY2026–FY2028), which supports higher forward earnings multiples and gives investors conviction about near‑term profitability. The Zacks Analyst Alphabet, Caterpillar,T-Mobile US and Onfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Market leadership / headline performance — Coverage and headlines highlight CAT as a top contributor to the Dow’s gains, which can attract momentum flows and index-related buying. Why Caterpillar’s Stock Is Benefiting From the AI Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro data mixed — Recent reports show stronger January jobs but downward revisions to 2025 job growth and lingering inflation above 2%. That creates uncertainty around Fed policy; durable capex demand can offset tighter monetary risk, but macro backdrop remains a cross‑current. Wall Street Roundup: Economic Data, Earnings Updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market momentum — Commentary about the Dow passing 50,000 and an AI‑led bull market supports risk appetite broadly, which benefits cyclical industrials like CAT but may also price in further outperformance. Dow 50,000 Shows This AI-Led Bull Market Has Plenty Of Room To Run
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/“priced-in” concerns and stock-specific risks — Some coverage warns that much of the AI benefit is already reflected in CAT’s share price and flags potential red flags (valuation, execution risk, or reliance on cyclical capex), which could amplify pullbacks if growth disappoints. Watch Out For These Red Flags In CAT Stock
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of CAT opened at $774.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.97. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
