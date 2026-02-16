Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock worth $88,294,733. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $774.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.97. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.