3,618 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of APD opened at $279.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of -185.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average is $267.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $321.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -474.17%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

