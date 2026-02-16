Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $93,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.