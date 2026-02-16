Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 803,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $124,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,721,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,177 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 32.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,125,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $183.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.45. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $186.52.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,411.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 793,163 shares of company stock worth $127,920,502 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Argus set a $203.00 target price on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

