Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after buying an additional 579,074 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,459.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 469,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 464,811 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,531,000 after acquiring an additional 388,096 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,795,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,630,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.27 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

