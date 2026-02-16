Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,390 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $84,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 132.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $224.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average of $254.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $215.16 and a twelve month high of $392.02.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

